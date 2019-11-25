Disney+ Names Loveall VP Content-International

Chris Loveall has joined Disney+ as VP content-international.

Loveall, who had been VP of international programming for AMC Networks, will work on the development and production of original scripted and unscripted series, as well as acquisitions for all markets outside the U.S.

He will report to Matt Brodlie, senior VP, international content development.

“Chris has great instincts and a deep understanding of storytelling opportunities in the international marketplace,” said Brodlie. “He will be a tremendous asset as we grow a rich, diverse slate of original content that builds on the Disney+ storytelling ethos in ways that are unique to each of our international markets.”

At AMC, Loveall was responsible for co-productions including Liar, Rosehaven and Cleverman.

Before AMC, he was VP of original programming at Pivot and help programming positions at ABC Signature Studios and the CW.