Disney Names Key Programmers

New ABC primetime entertainment president Stephen McPherson has tapped Francie Calfo for the newly created post of executive vice president, development, as he begins to reshape the entertainment division.

In that post she will oversee all scripted development, comedy and drama. The reality side is handled by Andrea Wong, who was recently named EVP, alternative series, specials and late night.

Calfo has been a producer for co-owned Touchstone Television, where she recently went two for two, with drama Pilots The Service and Life As We Know It making ABC's fall schedule.

Calfo was formerly SVP of drama development at Touchstone before moving over to producer in August 2003. Calfo has worked on developing a number of hit dramas at Touchstone, including ABC’s Alias, USA Network’s Monk and CBS’ CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Meanwhile, over at Touchstone, its new president, Mark Pedowitz, is also doing some restructuring of his own, naming Julia Franz to the post of EVP. That was the job McPherson had before being upped to president of that studio and eventually to the top ABC Entertainment post.

Franz, most recently SVP of comedy series, will oversee development and current programming, drama and comedy.

