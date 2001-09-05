Disney to make Mickey breakfast mush

Walt Disney Company and Kellogg unveiled a multi-year cross-promotional alliance that could turn Mickey Mouse into a breakfast cereal.

Promotional programs yet to be developed will involve providing Kellogg's characters exposure on Disney's TV and film outlets. Kellogg gains exclusive rights to develop and market co-branded Disney/Kellogg breakfast foods based on beloved Disney characters - including Mickey Mouse and Winnie the Pooh - and becomes one of Disney's theme park sponsors, with Kellogg's cereals featured at Disney restuarants.

In a prepared statement, Bob Iger, Disney president and COO, said the deal would spawn "innovative products" on "breakfast tables of families across the globe." Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

- Richard Tedesco