Disney Lines Up Nearly 100 Advertisers for NFL Draft

Disney Ad Sales said it has a lineup of nearly 100 advertisers set to sponsor coverage of the NFL Draft on ESPN and ABC April 28-30.

The mix includes 13 big-ticket official sponsors and 30 that did not participate in the event last year.

The presenting sponsor for the NFL Draft on ESPN is Courtyard by Marriott. Chevrolet will be the presenting sponsor of ESPN’s pre-draft digital live show on April 25-26.

The NFL Draft on ABC featuring the College GameDay crew is sponsored by The Home Depot. Home Depot also sponsors College GameDay draft coverage on ESPN.

EGO, which makes electric lawnmowers, is a first-time sponsor of NFL Live.

DieHard Batteries and Toyota and new sponsors of ESPN’s draft coverage. DieHard will sponsor camera shots of players prior to being selected in Las Vegas or via remote. Toyota presents a Draft Fact feature integrated into draft coverage.

Other sponsors include Goodyear, Indeed, Nationwide, Pizza Hut, Subway and USAA. Goodyear’s sponsorship includes aerial coverage from its iconic blimp.

“We’re always impressed by the sponsorship turnout for the NFL Draft and this year is no different,” Jim Minnich, senior VP, revenue & yield management, Disney Advertising, said. “With over 30 new advertisers we’re excited about the opportunities for so many brands to connect with football fans all over.” ■