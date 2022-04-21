Disney Lines Up Nearly 100 Advertisers for NFL Draft
By Jon Lafayette published
Event to be presented by Courtyard by Marriott
Disney Ad Sales said it has a lineup of nearly 100 advertisers set to sponsor coverage of the NFL Draft on ESPN and ABC April 28-30.
The mix includes 13 big-ticket official sponsors and 30 that did not participate in the event last year.
The presenting sponsor for the NFL Draft on ESPN is Courtyard by Marriott. Chevrolet will be the presenting sponsor of ESPN’s pre-draft digital live show on April 25-26.
The NFL Draft on ABC featuring the College GameDay crew is sponsored by The Home Depot. Home Depot also sponsors College GameDay draft coverage on ESPN.
EGO, which makes electric lawnmowers, is a first-time sponsor of NFL Live.
DieHard Batteries and Toyota and new sponsors of ESPN’s draft coverage. DieHard will sponsor camera shots of players prior to being selected in Las Vegas or via remote. Toyota presents a Draft Fact feature integrated into draft coverage.
Other sponsors include Goodyear, Indeed, Nationwide, Pizza Hut, Subway and USAA. Goodyear’s sponsorship includes aerial coverage from its iconic blimp.
“We’re always impressed by the sponsorship turnout for the NFL Draft and this year is no different,” Jim Minnich, senior VP, revenue & yield management, Disney Advertising, said. “With over 30 new advertisers we’re excited about the opportunities for so many brands to connect with football fans all over.” ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.