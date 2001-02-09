Trending

Disney likes more Lizzie

Disney Channel has ordered 10 more episodes of its new sitcom Lizzie McGuire, Reuters reports.

Production on the additional episodes, which brings the total number of Lizzie episodes to 30, is expected to wrap production this spring, in advance of any labor stoppages. Lizzie's Jan.19 premiere was Disney's highest-rated original series premiere ever, drawing 1.4 million kids aged 2-11.