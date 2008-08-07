Disney Launching Boy-Targeted Cable Network

Disney is rebranding Toon Disney as Disney XD, a network targeting boys age 6-14.

All of Toon Disney’s assets -- including its Web site, mobile platforms and video-on-demand service -- will be rebranded.

The new network, launching in February, will have a mix of live-action and animated fare, including sports programming produced with sister network ESPN, such as content from the X Games.

At launch, programming will include Aaron Stone, a live-action adventure series seeing the title character becoming a real-life video-game hero; Mongoose & Luther, about two boys who want to become famous skateboarders; Hero and Not, an animated short-form series produced in Italy; and RoboDz, a 3-D, computer-graphics-imaging animated and live action series.

Disney XD will also have nonoriginal programming such as Phineas and Ferb, Batman: The Animated Series, Superman: The Animated Series and Spiderman.

“Disney Channel is a huge business serving kids all around the world, and it's especially successful with girls, and our goal with Disney XD is to have that same success ratio with boys,” said Rich Ross, president of Disney Channel Worldwide, in a statement.

“Disney XD will showcase great stories and empowering characters with Disney's brand credibility and a cool creative factor that will set it apart from the pack," he added.

Disney XD will inherit Toon Disney’s 70 million household reach.