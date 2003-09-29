Disney Launches 'MovieBeam'
The Walt Disney Co.'s "MovieBeam" service was launched Monday in Jacksonville, Fla.; Salt
Lake City; and Spokane, Wash., using the broadcast spectrum of ABC-owned stations
and National Datacast's network of PBS stations to deliver movie rentals over
the air and on-demand.
The service requires a MovieBeam receiver and small antenna that is rented
for $6.99 per month by the viewer.
Once the receiver is in place, the viewer can order movies for as little as
$2.49 for 24 hours of viewing.
Viewers will be able to choose from 100 movies, with the initial offering
including Chicago, The Lord of The Rings: The Two Towers and
Catch Me if You Can.
