Disney to Launch U.K. Digital Block

The Walt Disney Co. will launch a digital-programming service in Great Britain, Reuters reported Wednesday.



The network, ABC1, will be available on digital television service Freeview, with plans for pay-TV venues in the works.

ABC1 will carry ABC/Disney library product like Home Improvement, Sports Night, and Once & Again and soap General Hospital. Starting Sept. 24, the channel will target daytime viewers with programming airing from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

ABC has been in a digital delivery mode of late. It launched digital news service ABC News Now at the start of the Democratic convention that will operate through Election Day via the DTV signals of ABC-owned stations and any affiliates that want to run it, as well as on digital cable, cell phones and the Internet.