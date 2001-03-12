Disney keeps Go.com going

After announcing plans to pull the plug on its Go.com portal, Disney is keeping the site open in a deal with GoTo.com.

The Go.com site has been revamped a second time and Disney has contracted with GoTo.com to provide search engine capabilities for the site for an undisclosed period of time. Ironically, Disney was sued by GoTo.com over its Go.com traffic light logo, which bore a striking similarity to that of GoTo.com. That means that the Infoseek search engine Disney acquired to originally power the site no longer exists as a brand online.

"This is our arrangement going forward," said a Disney spokeswoman who declined to indicate what GoTo.com paid to become the Go.com search engine - or for how long. The new Go.com still has direct links to the principal Disney sites, including Disney.com, ABCNews.com and ESPN.com.

- Richard Tedesco