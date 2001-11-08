Disney issues dire projection

Standing on two businesses most sensitive to recession - TV advertising and

travel - The Walt Disney Co. warned that its earnings could plunge as much as

50%.

The disclosure came after the stock market closed Thursday, but Wall Street

executives said they were staggered by the amount of damage Disney's networks

and theme parks are sustaining.

'It's worse than even I expected,' said one analyst.

That guidance came as the company issued its earnings for the last quarter of

its fiscal year 2001 (ended Sept. 30).

For the fiscal year, Disney said its broadcast segment (ABC, TV stations and

syndication programming) showed a 30% drop in operating income to $728 million,

on a 9% dip in revenue to $5.7 billion.

For the quarter, the broadcast unit was down 55% in operating income, to $84

million on an 11% drop in revenue to $1.2 billion.

The cable networks unit, led by ESPN, showed a 5% operating income gain for

the year to almost $1.1 billion, on a 10% revenue gain to more than $3.8

billion.

For the quarter, the cable unit was up 25% in operating income to $264

million, on an 8% revenue gain to $1 billion.

Disney president Bob Iger said that ABC was redirecting much of its new

development to the family sitcom - a genre that ABC did well by in years past,

with shows like Roseanne and the TGIF lineup on Friday nights, but that

the network has largely abandoned in recent seasons.

Disney CEO Michael Eisner said that the company is taking a number of steps

to improve the economics of the network business overall.

Those steps, he said include changing the model to a dual revenue stream, eliminating station compensation, making lower-cost and dual-purpose programming and working to get a greater share of advertiser budgets. - Steve McClellan