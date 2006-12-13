Disney Internet Group Promotes Two

Disney's Internet Group has has promoted two executives in its mobile publishing division.



Trish Halamandaris has been upped from director to VP, marketing and carrier sales. Stan Liu has been upped from director to VP, mobile content development.



The mobile division, which includes mDisney and Starwave Mobile, develops library and current Disney titles--High School Musical, Pirates of the Caribbean--as well as licensing third party content for mobile applications.



Halamandaris heads up sales to mobile carriers and cross-platform marketing opportunities. Liu oversees games, ringtones, graphics, and other mobile applications