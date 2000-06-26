Disney Interactive into PlayNow.com
Disney Interactive and Into Networks have created the Disney Interactive Channel on Into Networks' PlayNow.com service. The channel will give consumers real-time on-demand access to a wide range of Disney Interactive titles, which are based on the branded content of The Walt Disney Co., including such Walt Disney Pictures properties as Disney's Toy Story, Disney's The Lion King and Disney's Tarzan.
