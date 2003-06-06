Disney goes it alone on SVOD
Disney launched its first stand-alone subscription video-on-demand service on
June 1.
Disney Channel on Demand debuted on Cablevision offering 25 hours of Disney
Channel fare including `tween shows like Lizzie McGuire and kids toons
including Rolie Polie Olie.
It also offers Disney Channel original movies, though not Walt Disney
theatricals.
The content will be refreshed monthly.
Disney already supplies programming to Insight Communications' "Kids
Unlimited" SVOD service.
Cablevision is offering the service for $4.95 per month to Disney Channel
subs (the net has a mix of basic and premium carriage on Cablevision.)
That is the same price Cablevision charges for other SVOD services including
Showtime and HBO.
Cablevision is the first distributor to sign up, but Disney is in talks with
other operators.
