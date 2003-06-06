Disney goes it alone on SVOD

Disney launched its first stand-alone subscription video-on-demand service on

June 1.

Disney Channel on Demand debuted on Cablevision offering 25 hours of Disney

Channel fare including `tween shows like Lizzie McGuire and kids toons

including Rolie Polie Olie.

It also offers Disney Channel original movies, though not Walt Disney

theatricals.

The content will be refreshed monthly.

Disney already supplies programming to Insight Communications' "Kids

Unlimited" SVOD service.

Cablevision is offering the service for $4.95 per month to Disney Channel

subs (the net has a mix of basic and premium carriage on Cablevision.)

That is the same price Cablevision charges for other SVOD services including

Showtime and HBO.

Cablevision is the first distributor to sign up, but Disney is in talks with

other operators.