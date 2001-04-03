Disney gives five films a go

Disney Channel has greenlit five new original movies for its monthly movie showcase.

All five films begin production in various locations in April and May 2001, according to Gary Marsh, executive vice president, original programming, Disney Channel. The five movies include: Ring of Endless Light, about a 16-year-old girl who discovers she can communicate with dolphins and The Heidi and Heather Burge Story recounts the teenage years of real-life WNBA players and twin sisters.

- Richard Tedesco