Disney General Entertainment Promotes Charissa Gilmore

Charissa Gilmore was promoted to senior VP of corporate communications for Disney General Entertainment.

Gilmore, who has been with Disney for 30 years, reports to Peter Rice, chairman of General Entertainment for The Walt Disney Co.

Her responsibilities include strategy, corporate messaging, executive communications, internal communications, public relations, corporate social responsibility, issues management and the shared functions for events planning, promotions, visual communications, editorial and photo operations.

“Charissa’s such an important and trusted partner to me and my leadership team, as well as to her colleagues throughout the company,” said Rice. “Beyond her exceptional professional expertise, I deeply value her thoughtful advice, her candid feedback and her ability to maintain poise under pressure. We’re extremely fortunate to have her guiding our communications strategy and leading our efforts to share the Disney story with the world.”

Gilmore started at The Walt Disney Co. in the marketing team at Buena Vista International Television, overseeing publicity, promotions and synergy for film and television international distribution. She was head of communications for ABC Studios when it launched Lost, Desperate Housewives and Grey’s Anatomy.

“After more than 30 years, I still feel the pride and excitement that I did when I first joined Disney,” said Gilmore. “It’s been a dream to work for a company in the business of storytelling and with brilliant colleagues who are passionate, creative and supportive. I am very grateful to Peter for setting a high bar for exceptional programming, and then providing all of us with the encouragement and resources needed to succeed; and I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to work with a world-class leadership team that is truly the best in the business.”■