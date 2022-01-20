Disney General Entertainment Names Trisha Husson Strategy, Finance Head

Trisha Husson was named head of strategy, business operations and finance for Disney General Entertainment, the company said.

Husson, who has been part of the business operations team for 16 years, will report to Peter Rice overseeing areas including content research, insights & scheduling, content valuation, music business affairs and labor relations. She will also have a dotted-line reporting relationship with Disney senior executive VP and CFO Christine McCarthy.

The previous head of strategy was Ravi Ahuja, who left Disney and became chairman of global studios at Sony.

Succeeding Husson and becoming a senior VP is Eric Marcotte, who has been part of the strategy and business operations team for 16 years.

Eric Marcotte (Image credit: The Walt Disney Co.)

“Trish is a fantastic, highly skilled and deeply experienced executive who has played a pivotal role in helping us strategically and successfully expand our output of the highest quality content,” said Rice. “Trish is a tremendous partner to our creative leaders and colleagues across The Walt Disney Company, and we are very fortunate to have her leading the strategy and business operations that support our world-class storytellers.”

Previously, Husson had been executive VP of strategy and business operations for Fox Networks Group. She began her career working in investment banking.

“I could not be more excited to be working with the phenomenal leadership team at DGE as they develop, produce and market an industry-leading portfolio of content in a time of unprecedented demand and robust competition,” added Husson. “I am honored to do so alongside the incredibly talented and experienced teams that I have the privilege of leading. I am also thrilled that Eric is stepping up to lead the Strategy & Business Operations team, continuing our long-standing partnership in which his keen insights and thought leadership have time and again proven invaluable in advancing DGE’s strategic and operational goals.”

Marcotte previously was part of the strategy & business operations team for Fox Networks group, working with Husson. He began his career in investment banking. ■