Disney, Fox plotting VOD play

Walt Disney Co. and 20th Century Fox are reportedly poised to unveil some sort of video-on-demand initiatives shortly.

Reuters reports sources close to Disney said it planned to launch its own Internet VOD service through the Movies.com Web site within days. Sources told Reuters that Disney and Fox also were studying various ways to beam movies to viewers via television, via the Web on a wireless set-top box or through cable.

The move would follow a Web VOD joint venture announced earlier this month by Sony Pictures Entertainment, Warner Bros., Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, and MGM.