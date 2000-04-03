Disney extends Time Warner deadline

Disney-owned ABC granted Time Warner Cable a 30-day extension, while the two companies continue to negotiate a carriage agreement. April 30 is the new cutoff date for Time Warner to carry ABC's programming should the two parties not come to an agreement. Unlike other MSOs that have buckled under the pressure of retransmission leverage, Time Warner has refused ABC's demand that Disney Channel and Toon Disney be added to its basic lineups in return for permission to carry the signals of ABC affiliates. The standoff started late last year. Talks will resume next week, Time Warner said.