Disney Extends ACC Contract

The Walt Disney Co.-owned ABC, co-owned ESPN and the Atlantic Coast Conference have reached a new, seven-year agreement for coverage of ACC football games.

The package includes a new ACC Championship Game, with the first game to air on ABC Dec. 3, 2005, plus marketing rights to the championship.

ESPN will get six Thursday night games, up from three, giving ACC the most exposure of any conference on its Thursday night schedule. ESPN will also get some more Saturday games, with Thursday and Saturday contests on ESPN 2 as well.

Also included are games on Labor Day in prime time and Thanksgiving weekend, as well as ACC coverage on ESPN Pay-Per-View, ESPN.com, ESPN Classic, ESPN HD, and ESPN Deportes.

The deal begins with the 2004 season and runs until 2010. The deal replaces/extends the eight-year deal that had been in place since 1998.

