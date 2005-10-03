Disney Exec Upped to New Digital Media Post

Disney named Albert Cheng to the new position of executive VP of digital media for the Disney-ABC Television Group.

Cheng previously worked as senior VP, business strategy and development, in affiliate sales and marketing for Disney and ESPN Networks. In his new role, Mr. Cheng will oversee digital media for the television group, which includes ABC Entertainment, ABC News, ABC Daytime, ABC Family, Disney Channel and SOAPnet. His purview will include the distribution and development of digital media services to cable, satellite, telcos and wireless providers.

Based in Burbank, Cheng will report to Anne Sweeney, co-chair of Disney Media Networks and president of Disney-ABC Television group.

In a statement, Sweeney said that Cheng “has played an integral role in our cable group’s digital strategy and has been instrumental in extending our brands and driving our audience connection in the wireless and digital platforms.”

From 2002 to 2004, Cheng served as senior VP, distribution strategy and operations for ABC Cable Networks Group. He oversaw the development and implementation of the division’s video-on-demand strategy and interactive television applications. He joined ABC Cable Networks in October 2000 as VP, national accounts and distribution strategy.

Cheng also worked for Fox Cable Networks Group. Prior to joining Fox, he served as a business strategy consultant for the Boston Consulting Group.