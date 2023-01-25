Disney Engages EDO to Measure Impact of Streaming Ad Campaigns

Disney Advertising said it reached an agreement with measurement company EDO, which will provide outcome measurement for streaming campaigns.

EDO’s engagement metrics will first be used with advertising on Hulu.

The new agreement was announced by actor Edward Norton, co-founder and chairman of EDO, at Disney’s Tech and Data Showcase Wednesday.

“With EDO’s predictive, behavioral engagement data that correlates to market share growth, advertising leaders like Disney can know and predict the effectiveness of Convergent TV campaigns," Norton said. “Disney is a leader in defining this new era of critical transformation for our industry, and we are proud to partner. Combining Disney's truly astonishing and diverse portfolio of creative content with EDO's powerful, investment-grade TV outcomes measurement – that's a signal you can bank on.”

Disney has been working with EDO to show how commercials during live sports and tentpole events like the Academy Awards generate responses from viewers.

“Through our expanded relationship with EDO, we are bringing insights to brands based on the largest and most leaned-in audiences in live sports and events to show the impact of an ad exposure in streaming on cross-screen digital behavior like search and site visits,” said Danielle Brown, senior VP, data enablement and category strategy, at Disney Advertising.

“EDO’s outcome-based measurement metrics alongside Disney’s vast linear and streaming catalog provides an alternative signal of outcome based ad performance that’s both simple and immediate," added Michael Piner, executive VP for advanced advertising at media agency Mediahub Worldwide. "This partnership helps build a solid foundation for industry adoption of new outcome based measurement metrics that allow us to understand convergent TV ad performance.” ■