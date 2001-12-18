Disney, EchoStar scrap over ABC Family

The Walt Disney Co. is seeking a federal injunction against EchoStar

Communications Corp. to halt the satellite provider's plans to pull ABC Family

off its Dish Network service come Jan. 1.

EchoStar said changes in the channel's ownership allow it to terminate the

carriage deal, which runs through August 2005.

Disney purchased the former Fox Family Channel from News Corp. and Saban

Entertainment in October for $5.2 billion.

EchoStar has also grumbled that ABC Family's subscriber fees are too high and

its ratings are too low to warrant carriage.

Disney alleged that while it acquired Fox Family Worldwide Inc., the

channel's ownership structure, as defined by the agreement, remains intact.

'We believe EchoStar is attempting to use the threat as leverage to

renegotiate lower license fees,' an ABC Family representative said.

If EchoStar dumps ABC Family -- which is currently on its basic 'America's

Top 50' tier -- the network would lose about 6.4 million

subscribers.