Disney does Nextel content deal

Walt Disney Internet Group and Nextel Communications Inc. struck a deal to deliver content from ABCNEWS.com, ESPN.com

and Mr. Showbiz through Nextel's wireless Web service.

The deal calls for Disney to provide news headlines and summary digests of stories from the ABC News, ESPN and Mr. Showbiz sites. The deal gives the Disney sites additional distribution and dresses up Nextel's wireless service with credible news content. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

- Richard Tedesco