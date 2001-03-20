Disney does interactive Oscars

Walt Disney Internet Group and ABC will provide enhanced coverage of the upcoming Academy Awards show, providing film fans a chance to kibbitz about the Oscars and check out trivia.

Fans can predict the winners in an online competition, participate in live interactive polls and access movie trivia. Synchronized enhanced graphics, live polls and movie trivia will be pushed automatically to users' computer screens during the on-air awards show.

The official Oscars site, Oscar.com will carry behind-the-scenes and red carpet coverage, video clips of nominated films and performances, audio clips, and award-picking and trivia games, along with exclusive interviews and photos from the post-event Governors Ball.



Disney's Mr. Showbiz site also provides coverage of the red carpet arrivals, a roundup of the Oscar fashions and after-party gossip, including live chats with the site's entertainment and fashion experts. - Richard Tedesco