Disney distributing animation abroad

Disney will sell a package of its recent animation features to broadcasters in international markets, an indication sign that Disney wants to dig more value out of the animated films among its prime assets, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Disney has historically limited distribution of its animated films on broadcast TV internationally. The films air on international Disney outlets, but are seldom licensed by other broadcasters. At a trade show in Cannes, France, next week, Disney will be selling broadcast rights to a package of six films, including Pocahontas, Mulan, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Toy Story, Toy Story 2 and A Bug's Life.

David Hulbert, president of Walt Disney Television International, told the Journal Disney will pitch films as special-event programming for broadcasters' holiday lineups, for example. No word on whether other features are destined for the international pipeline soon.

Disney has aimed at improving its international TV profile by devising Disney-branded programming blocks and by creating international cable channels.