Disney delivers 1Q broadcast results

The Walt Disney Co. said its fiscal first-quarter (calendar fourth-quarter)

broadcasting revenue (ABC and owned stations) was up 7 percent to almost $1.6

billion, while operating income totaled $38 million, a $60 million swing

compared with the same period a year ago, when the segment recorded a $78 million

loss.

The company's cable networks posted a 9 percent revenue gain to almost $1.7

billion with a 41 percent drop in profit to $187 million.

Broadcast profits were helped by better ratings and ad sales at ABC, while

sports-rights payments hampered cable's profit picture, Disney executives

said.