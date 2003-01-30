Disney delivers 1Q broadcast results
The Walt Disney Co. said its fiscal first-quarter (calendar fourth-quarter)
broadcasting revenue (ABC and owned stations) was up 7 percent to almost $1.6
billion, while operating income totaled $38 million, a $60 million swing
compared with the same period a year ago, when the segment recorded a $78 million
loss.
The company's cable networks posted a 9 percent revenue gain to almost $1.7
billion with a 41 percent drop in profit to $187 million.
Broadcast profits were helped by better ratings and ad sales at ABC, while
sports-rights payments hampered cable's profit picture, Disney executives
said.
