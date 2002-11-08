Trending

Disney declines

Disney's broadcasting and cable networks both showed declines in operating income for its fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept. 30.

The ABC network and the owned stations combined posted a 4% drop in revenues to $1.2 billion and a $110 million drop in operating income-from $87 million last year to negative $23 million this year.

Although cable network revenues rose 17% to $1.3 billion, operating income plunged 40% to $170 million.

The company blamed ABC's problems on higher costs for buying series, the addition of three NFL games and slack advertising.

The problems in cable include higher sports-rights costs at ESPN and high costs for generating ad sales at both ESPN and 50%-owned Lifetime.