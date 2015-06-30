Disney Continues Making Senior Executive Changes

With succession underway at the top, The Walt Disney Co. named two more executives to senior posts.

Christine McCarthy was named senior executive VP and chief financial officer and Kevin Mayer was named senior executive VP and chief strategy officer.

McCarthy will report to CEO Bob Iger. Mayer will report to Iger and COO Thomas Staggs.

Earlier this year, Iger named Staggs as COO, signaling that he would be heir apparent. Staggs beat out Jay Rasulo, who had been chief financial officer. Rasulo gave up that post but continues as an advisor to the company.

McCarthy had been executive VP, corporate real estate, alliances and treasurer.

“Christine has done an incredible job as Disney’s treasurer over the past 15 years, and her strong leadership and keen financial acumen make her an ideal chief financial officer,” Iger said. “She is highly respected in the finance sector, and in this new role she will have even more impact on creating value for Disney shareholders.”

Mayer has been executive VP, corporate strategy and business development since 2005.

“Kevin has overseen Corporate Strategy and Business Development at a time of unprecedented growth for Disney, playing an integral role in our successful acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm,” Iger said. “With this promotion to the new role of chief strategy officer he will continue to focus on growth opportunities and help position the company for the future.”