Disney Channel's 'Wizards' Telefilm: Cable's Most-Watched Show Of 2009

Disney Channel original movie Wizards of Waverly Place The Movie conjured enough viewers on Aug. 28 to become the top program on cable thus far in 2009.

Wizards of Waverly Place The Movie, the 77th original telefilm for the network, averaged 11.4 million watchers Saturday night, according to Nielsen Media Research live + same-day data. That number included 4.5 million kids 6 to 11 and 4 million tweens 9 to 14, totals that also made it the No. 1 entertainment show of the year with those demos.

Filmed in San Juan Puerto Rico, the movie stars Selena Gomez, David Henrie, Jake T. Austin, Jennifer Stone, Maria Canals-Barrera and David DeLuise in the roles they made popular in Disney Channel's hit series Wizards of Waverly Place.

