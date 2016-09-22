Disney Channels Launch Health Interstitials

Disney Channels Worldwide will introduce a series of short-form programming related to nutrition and fitness beginning Sept. 23. The campaign features characters from The Lion Guard, Miles from Tomorrowland and Star Wars Rebels, the interstitials rotating on Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior. They are part of Disney's companywide Healthy Living Commitment.

"We have an ongoing dialogue with parents who tell us they appreciate our efforts to model healthy lifestyle choices,” said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide. “One of the ways we do that is by ensuring healthier standards for food products seen within our kids’ television, radio and digital programming, and by using our platforms to inspire kids to eat nutritious foods and be active."

For kids 2-7, Disney Junior's workout video "Teke Ruka Teleza (Kick Jump Slide)" premieres Sept. 23. "Training with the Guard," featuring simple yoga-inspired poses demonstrated by the characters of Disney Junior's The Lion Guard, premieres Oct. 3. Another Disney Junior animated short, "Be Your Best with Miles," premieres Sept. 24, with Miles from Tomorrowland’s main character encouraging smart food choices.

For kids age 6-14, Disney Channel's "The Adventures of Papchu and Dr. Kapatoo" illustrates a balanced eating plan. It premieres Sept. 26, the same day “Improve Your Selfie,” a GIF-centric campaign featuring characters from Star Wars Rebels, Star vs. The Forces of Evil, Future-Worm! and Gravity Falls, among others debuts, talking up exercise and healthy eating.