Disney Channel Tops the Latest Promo Mojo Chart

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through March 21.

On the strength of 273.9 million TV ad impressions, a two-minute episode of Disney Channel’s comedy short series Random Rings — that doubles as a promo for Big City Greens — takes first place. Cable networks dominate our chart, with Disney joined by National Geographic, which hypes its Genius anthology series in second place; Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, which gives some love to Mystery 101 in fourth; and HGTV, which builds excitement for Rock the Block in fifth.

CBS, the sole traditional broadcaster in our ranking this time, promotes the 2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament in third place.

Notably, the Mystery 101 spot has the highest iSpot Attention Index (124) in our ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Random Rings/Big City Greens, Disney Channel

Impressions: 273,880,086

Interruption Rate: 5.23%

Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,130,988

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

2) Genius: Aretha, National Geographic

Impressions: 269,635,349

Interruption Rate: 1.46%

Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,226,535

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $766,871

3) 2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament, CBS

Impressions: 224,227,457

Interruption Rate: 2.75%

Attention Index: 75 (25% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 81%, Local 18%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $577,559

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $2,273,138

4) Mystery 101, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Impressions: 212,111,306

Interruption Rate: 4.18%

Attention Index: 124 (24% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,096,368

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Rock the Block, HGTV

Impressions: 208,998,416

Interruption Rate: 1.31%

Attention Index: 118 (18% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $832,742

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $154,382

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).