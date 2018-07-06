Disney Channel Sets Return Of ‘Bug Juice’ for July 16

The return of Disney Channel’s 1990s summer camp reality show Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp has been scheduled for July 16, the network said.

Bug Juice originally aired in 1998 and showed kids engaged in fun camp activities as well as being homesick and trying to fit in with strangers in a new environment.

The new series, featuring a new generation of youngsters, is set in the same location—Camp Waziyatah in Waterford, Maine--and will be aired in 16 half-hour episodes Monday through Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m. ET.

In addition to appearing on Disney Channel on cable, Bug Juice will be available on the DisneyNow app and Disney Channel VOD.

Bug Juice: My Adventure at Camp is produced by Evolution Media, which created and produced the original version of the series.

Doug Ross, Alex Baskin, Tina Gazzero Clappp and Toni Gallagher are the executive producers.

Ross, Clapp and Gallagher were all involved in producing the original series. Ross went on to do other big reality series including The Real Housewives of Orange County, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules. He’s also currently executive producer of Botched on E!.