Disney Channel Sets Animated 'Tangled' Series

Disney Channel says it has begun production on a TV show based on the film Tangled.

Tangled, the animated series, is expected to premiere on Disney Channels Worldwide in 2017 and will feature Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi, who played the lead roles in the 2010 movie.

"The genius of the original movie was its seamless blending of cinematic adventure, character-driven comedy and touching emotion. And we are fortunate to have several of the creative talent from that movie on board with this new production," Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide, said in a statement.

The series is being produced by Disney Television Animation and was developed by animation veterans Chris Sonnenberg (Disney's Enchanted) and Shane Prigmore (The Lego Movie). The shows will feature music from composer Alan Menken and lyricist Glenn Slater.

Disney Channel aired Tangled Ever After, a short, in 2012. It drew 5 million total viewers, including 2.6 million kids 2 to 11 years old and 1.4 million adults 18-49.

The series will be set between the feature film and the short, with Rapunzel getting to know her parents and her kingdom, and putting her crown and marriage on hold, opting for adventure instead, the network said.