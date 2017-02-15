Disney Channel Renews ‘Tangled’ Series Before Launch

Disney Channel has ordered a second season of Tangled: The Series weeks before season 1 has its debut.

The series continues the story of princess Rapunzel as told in the Disney animated film Tangled. A TV movie, Tangled Before Ever After, will air on Disney Channel March 10. That will be followed by the launch of Tangled: The Series on March 24.

Tangled: The Series reunites Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi, who starred in the 2010 movie.

The series is produced by Disney Television Animation. It was developed by Chris Sonnenburg and Shane Prigmore, with Sonnenburg serving as executive producer and supervising director.

Disney is backing Tangled: The Series with an extensive line of toys and accessories that will be available later this fall. Disney Publishing is putting out print and electronic books. Walt Disney Records recently released a single by Moore, with a second record coming out March 10. A DVD of the TV movie and four animated shorts will be released by Walt Disney Studios on April 11.