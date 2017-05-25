Disney Channel Renews ‘Andi Mack’ for Second Season

Disney Channel has ordered a second season of Andi Mack, a series that follows the life of a not-so-typical 13-year-old girl.

Production will resume in July in Salt Lake City, the network said.

"There is not another series out right now—on any platform—that speaks to our core demographic with the authenticity and insight that Terri and her creative team have captured with Andi Mack," said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide. “This series and these characters are well on their way to becoming this generation's Lizzie McGuire.”

Andi Mack was created and is executive produced by Terri Minsky, who was also behind Lizzie McGuire, a hit for Disney from 2001 to 2004.

Also executive producing is Michelle Manning, with co-executive producer Phil Baker.

Disney says Andi Mack ranks as the top series among girls 6 to 11, 9-14 and 6 to 14. Its ratings have been growing, hitting a high on May 19 in total viewers and other demos.

The show has also had nearly 40 million views on digital, linear and social media platforms. The series is about to make its debut on international Disney Channels.

Disney Channel will end season one with a special programming event, “Back to Back Andi Mack,” on Friday.

Andi Mack stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee as Andi Mack.