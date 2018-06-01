Disney Channel Promotes Frame To VP, Casting and Talent

Cornelia Frame was promoted to VP, casting and talent relations, at Disney Channel.

Frame, who had been executive director, reports to Judy Taylor, senior VP, casting and talent relations, Disney Channels.

“This promotion recognizes Cornelia's integral work on some of the most successful kids' programming in the industry as well as her ongoing efforts to make Disney Channel the place where young talent want to work and build their career as artists,” said Taylor. “Ultimately, the work we do relies on our connections as people, so I'm particularly heartened that actors of all ages know Cornelia cares deeply about their growth and development, not just as artists, but as individuals.”

Frame is credited with launching the career of a number of young stars in movies and series including Raven's Home, Andi Mack, Descendants, Stuck in the Middle, Teen Beach Movie, Girl Meets World, Jessie," BUNK'D, Hannah Montana, That's So Raven, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, High School Musical and Wizards of Waverly Place.

Before joining Disney Channel in 2005, she was a talent manager at Framework Entertainment. She also worked at Innovative Artists.