Disney Channel Orders Season Two of ‘Just Roll With It’

Disney Channel has picked up a second season of comedy Just Roll With It, and entered into an overall development deal with its creators and executive producers, Adam Small and Trevor Moore, to write and produce programming for Disney Channel and Disney+.

Production on season two of Just Roll With It starts this month.

The show blends a family sitcom with improv, and gives the studio audience the opportunity to vote on the outcome of some scenes. Disney Channel will air a live episode, with viewers determining plot twists, Oct. 4.

"Adam and Trevor, along with the talented cast, crew and creative team at Just Roll With It, have exceeded our expectations and delivered a truly one-of-a-kind series,” said Kory Lunsford, VP, original programming, Disney Channel. “The hilarious scenarios voted on by the studio audience, along with the improv elements, create an unpredictable, fun and exciting show for viewers, and we can't wait to see what new surprises are in store for next season."

The cast includes Tobie Windham and Suzi Barrett as the parents and Ramon Reed and Kaylin Hayman as the step-siblings.

Just Roll With It is produced by Kenwood TV Productions, Inc., and is filmed in Los Angeles.

Small and Moore also created and executive produced Disney XD's Walk the Prank.