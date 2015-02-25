Disney Channel Orders ‘Jessie’ Spin-Off

As expected, Disney Channel has ordered an untitled spin-off of comedy Jessie, the network announced Wednesday.

Peyton List, Karan Brar and Skai Jackson will reprise their roles as Emma, Ravi and Zuri Ross, respectively.

In its four-season run, Jessie has produced 101 episodes. In its current season it has come in as the No. 2 cable TV series among children ages 6-11 at 1.2 million viewers and a 4.9 rating. The series also finished in the top five in live-action series with children ages 2-11 with 1.4 million viewers and a 3.4 rating.

"Jessie has been a fan favorite for the past four years," said Adam Bonnett, executive VP of original programming, Disney Channels Worldwide. "We are excited that viewers all over the world can continue to watch the humorous antics of Emma, Ravi and Zuri, beloved characters played brilliantly by Peyton, Karan and Skai."

Pamela Eells O’Connell — who also created and executive produces Jessie — will serve as executive producer.