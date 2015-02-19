Upfronts 2015: Disney Plans New Shows for Children’s Channels

Related: Upfront Central

With upfront meetings with advertisers about to commence, The Walt Disney Co. announced new programming for its TV networks aimed at kids.

The Disney Channel is working on a spinoff of Jessie, a show that has already produced 101 episodes over four seasons. The new series will feature Peyton List, Karan Brar and Skai Jackson who will play Emma, Ravi and Zuri Ross from Jessie in the new show. The series is expected to launch sometime during the 2015-16 season.

Another new Disney Channel series is Best Friends Whenever, a live action series following teenage best friends. Their school science experiment blows up, enabling them to move forward and backward through time.

Those shows join the previously announced series Disney’s Descendants, Invisible Sister and Further Adventures in Babysitting.

Disney XD has a new animated series call Future Worm. The show follows a boy who creates a time machine lunch box and befriends a fearless worm from the future. Voices include Andy Milonakis and James Adomian. Shorts are expected to begin airing in the fall. The series launches in July 2016.

Other new Disney XD series include Pickle and Peanut and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Disney Jr. has a new series called Goldie and Bear, an animated series that follows Goldilocks and her new best friend bear. They learn more about favorite fairy tales as the encounter Humpty Dumpty, Little Red Riding Hood and The Three Little Pigs on their adventures.

Other new Disney Jr. series include The Lion Guard and Elena of Avalor.