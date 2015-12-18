Disney Channel Names Rodriguez VP, Marketing

Jesus Rodriguez has joined the Disney Channel as VP, marketing and creative.

Rodriguez had been senior VP of marketing and creative at Fuse Media for Fuse and FM. He will report to Richard Loomis, senior VP and chief marketing officer, Disney Channels Worldwide.

In his new role, Rodriguez will be responsible for leading development, production and execution of marketing and creative campaigns for the Disney Channel linear and digital platforms and its content.

“Jesus's commitment to excellence in innovative digital and marketing strategies and his global creative point-of-view will continue to drive Disney Channel’s connection with kids and families, across all platforms,” Loomis said.

Rodriguez began his career with Discovery Networks, Latin America.