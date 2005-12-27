Disney Channel Names Creative Director

Disney Channel has named Sharon Ngoi creative director of its marketing team, focusing on preschool programming block Playhouse Disney.

Ngoi, for the past year a freelance producer, director, and writer for cable clients including Nick at Nite and TV Land, will head up on-air strategy and creative execution of Playhouse Disney’s brand.

She will work with the programming and new-media teams on on-air and online promotion, branding and design, reporting to Jill Lindeman, VP/creative director, marketing.

Before her freelance work, Ngoi was creative director, on-air promotion and branding, at Cablevision’s WE: Women’s Entertainment and spent four years at Nick Jr. as an executive producer of on-air promotion.

Her resume also includes producer of on-air promotions and interstitials for HBO International, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central.