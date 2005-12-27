Disney Channel Names Creative Director
By Anne Becker
Disney Channel has named Sharon Ngoi creative director of its marketing team, focusing on preschool programming block Playhouse Disney.
Ngoi, for the past year a freelance producer, director, and writer for cable clients including Nick at Nite and TV Land, will head up on-air strategy and creative execution of Playhouse Disney’s brand.
She will work with the programming and new-media teams on on-air and online promotion, branding and design, reporting to Jill Lindeman, VP/creative director, marketing.
Before her freelance work, Ngoi was creative director, on-air promotion and branding, at Cablevision’s WE: Women’s Entertainment and spent four years at Nick Jr. as an executive producer of on-air promotion.
Her resume also includes producer of on-air promotions and interstitials for HBO International, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central.
