Disney Channel Gets SVOD Previews

ABC Cable Networks is experimenting with previews of upcoming Disney Channel programming through subscription-video-on-demand.

The biggest test will be debuting original programming, like upcoming live action series Phil of the Future and animated show Brady and Mr. Whiskers, on SVOD 24 hours before their Disney Channel debut.



Disney's already offers its original movies, live action series and some animation on its on-demand service. That programming is updated monthly.

MSOs Cablevision, Insight Communications and Blue Ridge Communications currently carry Disney's SVOD offerings.

