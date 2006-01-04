Disney brings VOD to Verizon

On-demand programming provider TVN Entertainment has signed a deal with ESPN/ABC-Disney Media Networks to provide video-on-demand (VOD) programming from various Disney cable and broadcast networks to Verizon’s FiOs Internet Protocol TV service.

Under the agreement, TVN will provide VOD packages from ESPN Networks, ABC News, ABC Family, Disney Channel, Toon Disney and other Disney properties to FiOs subscribers and also handle “specialized VOD menu conversion and asset management.” TVN says it will use its “Rapid Turnaround Service” to provide VOD content from newscasts, sporting events and other shows within hours of their original airing.