Disney Branded TV In ‘House of Secrets’ Development Deal with Chris Columbus

Disney Branded Television said it is developing a series based on House of Secrets with Chris Columbus and his partners in 26th Street Pictures Michael Barnathan and Mark Radcliffe.

The action-adventure fantasy show will stream on Disney Plus.

Columbus co-wrote the House of Secrets books series with the late Ned Vizzini.

Columbia, Barnathan and Radcliffe are best known for creatiing the Home Alone franchise, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and its sequel as well as Night At The Museum.

“Chris, Michael and Mark tell stories that resonate with multiple audiences, across generations and genres that deliver a sense of magic and wonderment through definitional characters. There is so much affinity for their acclaimed films, and we are delighted to be working with them to develop House of Secrets into a thrilling Disney Plus series,” said Ayo Davis, executive VP, creative development and strategy, Disney Branded Television.

In House of Secrets, siblings Brendan, Eleanor and Cordelia Walker aren't pleased when their family relocates to a creepy Victorian house once owned by an occult novelist, Denver Kristoff. By the time the Walkers realize that their new neighbor has sinister plans for them, they're trapped in the magical house, traveling through the fantastical intertwined universes of Kristoff's novels.