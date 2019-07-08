Disney and ESPN Hire Blood as VP, Affiliate Sales

Disney and ESPN Media Networks said it hired Ryan Blood as VP, affiliate sales.

Blood had been director of content strategy and programming acquisitions for Verizon’s Fios TV. Media Services and Wireless and helped negotiate Verizon’s recent renewal with Disney/ABC and ESPN.

In his new post, Blood will head the Burbank, Calif., based sales team that deals with distributors including AT&T, Dish and Hulu.

“Ryan’s extensive experience in the content distribution space and the strong relationships he has built within the industry are an incredible asset,” said Sean Breen, senior VP, affiliate sales, Disney and ESPN Media Networks. “He will be integral to our efforts in ensuring that our valuable portfolio of brands and networks are widely distributed.”

Before Verizon, Blood was VP, content for the AT&T Entertainment Group.