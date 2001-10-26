Disney ads aim to revive theme park

Walt Disney Co. has launched a TV ad blitz to try to bring U.S. tourists to Disney World.

The Wall Street Journal reports Disney is spending tens of millions of dollars on TV spots pushing the notion, with the tag line, "We're going to Disney World."

It's also placing free spots on its own networks, including ESPN and ABC, using up unsold inventory.

Like other companies in the travel business, Disney pulled its television ads Sept. 11. But poor attendance is pushing the mega-media giant back into the promotion mode.

Disney will be plugging new attractions or promotions at its theme parks, including a revamping of Disneyland's Haunted Mansion to mirror the theme of the studio's 1993 movie The Nightmare Before Christmas.