Disney Adapts 'Golden Girls' Format For Latin America, U.S. Hispanics

Disney Media Networks Latin America is adapting one of its parent company’s properties, The Golden Girls, for a Spanish language audience. The new program, Los Años Dorados, will be shot in Venezuela and sold across Latin America and to Spanish language channels in the U.S. Like the original series, the remake will be set in Miami, Florida, though its cast will be more diverse, both to reflect the modern city and to appeal to a Latin audience.



Rebecca Jones and Susana Alexander from Mexico, Kristina Lilley from Colombia and Cuban Lili Rentería will star in the series.



The Golden Girls is the third U.S. property adapted for Latin America, with Grey’s Anatomy and Desperate Housewives already getting the treatment. The original series ran on NBC from 1985-1992.



45 30-minute episodes of Los Años Dorados have been ordered.

