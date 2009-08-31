Disney Acquires Marvel Entertainment for $4 Billion





The Walt Disney Company has purchased Marvel Entertainment

in a deal worth $4 billion. Shareholders of the comic book company turned media

mini-conglomerate will receive $30 for each share they own, plus .745 shares of

Disney, totaling approximately $50 per Marvel share.

When the deal is complete, Disney will own the rights to all

of Marvel’s properties and characters, including Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk,

Spider Man and The X-Men, among more than 5,000 others. All of those comic book

heroes have become key players off the page, generating billions in revenue from

film and television spinoffs.

“This

transaction combines Marvel’s strong global brand and world-renowned library of

characters including Iron Man,

Spider-Man, X-Men, Captain America, Fantastic Four and Thor with Disney’s creative skills, unparalleled global portfolio

of entertainment properties, and a business structure that maximizes the value

of creative properties across multiple platforms and territories,” said Robert

A. Iger, president and CEO of The Walt Disney Company. “[Marvel

CEO]Ike Perlmutter and his team have done an impressive job of nurturing these

properties and have created significant value. We are pleased to bring this

talent and these great assets to Disney.”