Disney Acquires Marvel Entertainment for $4 Billion
By Alex Weprin
The Walt Disney Company has purchased Marvel Entertainment
in a deal worth $4 billion. Shareholders of the comic book company turned media
mini-conglomerate will receive $30 for each share they own, plus .745 shares of
Disney, totaling approximately $50 per Marvel share.
When the deal is complete, Disney will own the rights to all
of Marvel’s properties and characters, including Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk,
Spider Man and The X-Men, among more than 5,000 others. All of those comic book
heroes have become key players off the page, generating billions in revenue from
film and television spinoffs.
“This
transaction combines Marvel’s strong global brand and world-renowned library of
characters including Iron Man,
Spider-Man, X-Men, Captain America, Fantastic Four and Thor with Disney’s creative skills, unparalleled global portfolio
of entertainment properties, and a business structure that maximizes the value
of creative properties across multiple platforms and territories,” said Robert
A. Iger, president and CEO of The Walt Disney Company. “[Marvel
CEO]Ike Perlmutter and his team have done an impressive job of nurturing these
properties and have created significant value. We are pleased to bring this
talent and these great assets to Disney.”
