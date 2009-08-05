Disney-ABC's ‘At The Movies' Changes Up Hosts

At The Movies, the venerable syndicated film criticism franchise made famous by Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert, is once again switching hosts. Ben Lyons and Ben Mankiewicz, who have been hosting the program since September 2008, will be replaced by The New York Times' A.O. Scott and The Chicago Tribune's Michael Phillips for the upcoming season.

"I loved working on this show, every moment of it," said Mankiewicz in a statement. "It was an honor to continue a broadcast legacy not merely started by Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel, but created by them."

The 24th season of At The Movies is slated to premiere the weekend of September 5.

"We are thrilled that A.O. Scott and Michael Phillips will be lending their well-respected and influential voices to At the Movies," said Brian Frons, president, Daytime, Disney-ABC Television Group, who oversees ABC Media Productions, which produces the show. "They are regarded by millions of people as authorities in film criticism and will take the series back to its roots of one-on-one film debate that was established when the show first began with Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel."