Disney-ABC Taps Hedinsson as Chief Technology Officer

Skarpi Hedinsson has been promoted to chief technology officer at Disney-ABC Television Group.

Hedinsson, who had been senior VP, technology & platform, digital media at Disney-ABC Television Group, will be responsible for implementing advanced technology strategies and solutions for consumer and business facing products and services.

He will report to John Frelinghuysen, who recently joined Disney-ABC from AOL, and will work closely with Renu Thomas, who this week was appointed executive VP, media operations, engineering and IT.

“Skarpi and his team have been responsible for some of the most innovative digital media products, not just at our company but within the industry at large,” said Frelinghuysen. “His forward thinking and technical expertise have helped position Disney|ABC Television Group as a leader in the ever-changing digital landscape.”

Hedinsson has been responsible for developing the Watch ABC, Watch Disney and Watch ABC Family apps. Before that, he designed and built the full episode player for ABC.com.